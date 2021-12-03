Impact Results (12/2): Matt Cardona Pins The World Champion, JONAH In-Ring Debut

Impact Wrestling on 12/2 continued the build to Hard to Kill. We now know who will face Moose for the Impact World Championship on the PPV.

Impact Results 12/2

Chris Sabin defeated Matthew Rehwoldt JONAH defeated Jai Vidal Rachael Ellering defeated Savannah Evans Rich Swann & Willie Mack defeated Joe Doering and Deaner (Violent By Design) Matt Cardona & Eddie Edwards defeated Moose & W. Morrissey

Matt Cardona Wants A Shot At The Impact World Championship

Matt Cardona kicked off Impact this week. He said the only reason he lost to W. Morrissey at Turning Point was because of Moose’s interference. Cardona then called out Moose and told him the only reason he’s in Impact is to become the world champion. Moose called Cardona a mid-carder and the two came to blows. W. Morrissey then hit the ring and the heels had a 2-on-1 advantage. Eddie Edwards then came out to make the save for Cardona. Scott D’Amore later made a tag-team main event between Cardona & Edwards and Moose & W. Morrissey.

Chris Sabin Beats Drama King Matt as Mickie James and Deonna Purrazzo Renew Hostilities

Former Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo accompanied Drama King Matt to the ring for his match against Chris Sabin. Purrazzo reiterated on commentary that she wants her Knockouts title back. She will face Mickie James for the title at Hard to Kill. Purrazzo would then try to provide a distraction at ringside to help her ally but this brought out James, who promptly tossed her into the steel post. Back in the ring, Sabin hit the Cradle Shock and picked up the victory.

JONAH Squashes Jai Vidal

"To be the best, you have to go through the ??? ???."@JONAHISHERE sends a message to @Walking_Weapon after DEMOLISHING @TheJaiVidal in his IMPACT in-ring debut!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/vhezrjsI0d — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 3, 2021

JONAH made his in-ring debut on this week’s episode. He absolutely squashed Vidal and finished him off with his big top-rope splash. After the match, JONAH cut a promo at Josh Alexander, saying that if he wants to call himself the best he needs to go through the top dog. Alexander didn’t come out as he is likely still selling the injuries he sustained from JONAH after his attack at Turning Point.

Trey Miguel and Steve Maclin Brawl In The Back

X-Division Champion Trey Miguel was interviewed backstage by Gia Miller. Miguel said while he was happy with his victory in the 3-way at Turning Point, he didn’t get the pin on Maclin and that is what he wanted. Maclin then attacked him and the two brawled in the back.

Rachael Ellering Picks Up Victory As Knockouts Compete To Earn A Spot In the Ultimate X Match At Hard to Kill

A show long storyline involved multiple members of the Knockouts division asking Scott D’Amore to put them in the Ultimate X match at Hard to Kill. D’Amore said he’ll announce the participants on next week’s show. One of these interactions involved Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering get into an argument with Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans. This led to D’Amore scheduling a match between Evans and Ellering. Ellering then picked up the victory with a fireman’s carry cutter.

The Influence and the Iinspiration Appear To Allign

Ahhhhh!!! OMG!!! Who would have ever thought!? The Influencer and the IInspiration! #IMPACTonAXSTV — TENILLE DASHWOOD (@TenilleDashwood) December 3, 2021

Tenille Dashwood returned from her latest travels and met up with Madison Rayne and Kaleb with a K. They told her that the Iinspiration won the Knockouts tag team titles and they then set out to find them. Dashwood and her fellow Australians hit it off big time while Madison didn’t quite know what to make of everything. Kaleb just seemed to go along with the excitement. The two groups then left together.

Heath & Rhino Rescue Willie Mack & Rich Swann From Post-Match Attack

The rivalry between Willie Mack and Rich Swann continued this week. Swann and Mack picked up the victory in tag-team action after Swann pinned Deaner with a Phoenix Splash. The members of VBD would then attack after the match, however. This brought out Heath and Rhino to make the save and they chased the faction off.

Matt Cardona & Eddie Edwards Defeated Moose & W. Morrissey

Matt Cardona and Eddie Edwards picked up the victory in the main event over Moose & W. Morrissey this week. With Edwards and Morrissey both on the floor, Cardona countered a uranage attempt into a pinning combination and got the pin on the world champion.

After the match, Morrissey then hit Moose with a big boot. With Cardona having picked up the pin over Moose, and Morrissey having defeated Cardona at Turning Point, a triple threat match for the world title was made for Hard to Kill.

Coming Up In Impact Wrestling

Next Week

Deonna Purrazzo & Matt Rehwoldt vs Chris Sabin & Mickie James

The Influence & The Iinspiration vs Decay

Street Fight

Eric Young vs Rhino

Hard to Kill – January 8th, 2022