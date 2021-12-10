Impact Results 12/9: Build To Hard To Kill Continues

Impact Wrestling on 12/9 featured Eric Young vs Rhino in a street fight and furthered the build to Hard to Kill.

Impact Quick Results 12/9:

Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt defeated Mickie James & Chris Sabin Rohit Raju vs Lawrence D – No Contest FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) defeated The Learning Tree (VSK & Zicky Dice) Street Fight

Eric Young defeated Rhino Decay (Rosemary, Havok, Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve) defeated The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) & The Influence (Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne) Matt Cardona defeated W. Morrissey via DQ

Deonna Purrazzo Pins Knockouts Champion Mickie James In Tag Team Action

So @DramaKingMatt and I BEAT @SuperChrisSabin & @MickieJames tonight and @IMPACTWRESTLING just had NOTHING to say about it…



I wish I could say I'm shocked. — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) December 10, 2021

This week opened up with Deonna Purrazzo teaming with Matthew Rehwoldt and going up against Mickie James and Chris Sabin. After a back and forth match, James hit Purrazzo off the top rope with a diving attack but Purrazzo countered into a pinning combination. Rehwoldt held onto Purrazzo’s arm from the outside, giving the Virtuosa added leverage and she got the 3-count. Purrazzo and James will meet with the title on the line at Hard to Kill.

Josh Alexander Calls Out JONAH

Josh Alexander returned to the Impact Zone this week. He interrupted the match between Rohit Raju and Lawrence D, leading to the ref throwing the match out. Alexander called out JONAH. Scott D’Amore came out and said that JONAH would not be coming out because he’s not in the building. He then announced that Alexander would face JONAH at Hard to Kill.

FinJuice Defeats The Learning Tree

David Finlay & Juice Robinson took one step further to getting back in the tag title hunt this week. They took on two members of Brian Myers’ Learning Tree in VSK and Zicky Dice. The finish of the match saw them hit a backbreaker elbow drop double-team move for the win. VSK and Dice were seen arguing with each other after the match.

Eric Young Defeats Rhino In A Street Fight

Despite Eric Young telling the other members of VBD not to come out for the match, there was a lot of interference here. Joe Doering and Deaner came out but were thwarted by Heath. Willie Mack and Rich Swann also came out to help Young but this brought out the Good Brothers, who attacked Swann and Mack. This left Rhino and Eric Young in the ring together and Young delivered a low blow and a piledriver for the win.

After the match, VBD and the Good Brothers beat down the babyfaces. There appears to be some alliance made between the two teams.

Decay Defeats The Iinspiration and the Influence

Before this match it appeared as though the Influence and the Iinspiration weren’t seeing completely eye to eye. In a backstage interview they debated what the name of their group should be. Madison Rayne doesn’t seem impressed with the Iinspiration. The finish of this match started when Taurus tossed Dashwood to the outside and everyone but Kaleb with a K moved out of the way. Madison Rayne then started arguing with the Iinspiration over them not helping to catch Dashwood. Dashwood was tossed back in the ring and Rosemary hit her with a spear and got the 3-count while Rayne and the Iinspiration were still arguing.

Participants Announced For the Knockouts Ultimate-X Match

The participants for the Knockouts Ultimate X match at Hard to Kill were announced. Gail Kim made the announcement as they were welcoming Lady Frost to the division. The participants in the match will be Lady Frost, Rachael Ellering, Tasha Steelz, Jordynne Grace, Chelsea Green and Rosemary.

Matt Cardona Defeats W. Morrissey Via DQ

Could this be the future of #IMPACTonAXSTV?



Be there LIVE at @thefactoryDE in Dallas, Texas!



Tickets for Hard To Kill: https://t.co/Ijd0hGrl2t — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 10, 2021

The stipulation for this match was that if W. Morrissey could defeat Cardona, Cardona would be removed from the world title match at Hard to Kill. Moose was shown watching this match from a private suite. Morrissey was disqualified for shoving the referee while he was beating up Cardona in the corner. He then delivered a big boot to the referee following the end of the match. Morrissey continued the attack on Cardona until Chelsea Green came out. Moose also came out and told Morrissey to pick up Cardona and continue the attack. Morrissey hit Moose with a boot instead. He then shoved Chelsea Green out of the way but Cardona delivered a double-leg takedown and kicked Morrissey out of the ring. Cardona was left with the Impact world title in the ring to end the show.

Coming Up In Impact Wrestling

December 18th, Throwback Throwdown II

Hard to Kill – January 8th, 2022