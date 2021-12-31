Impact Announces “Wrestler of the Year” & Other Award Winners

Impact Wrestling aired the second part of its “Best of 2021” specials last night. During the broadcast, the promotion also announced several year-end award winners.
On last week’s episode, Deonna Purrazzo was announced as the Knockout of the Year for the 2nd straight year. The Good Brothers also won the tag team of the year. Mickie James vs Deonna Purrazzo also won Knockouts match of the year.
On this week’s episode, it was revealed that Josh Alexander and TJP’s Ironman match back in June has won the 2021 Men’s Match of the Year award.
Josh Alexander was also announced as Impact’s Wrestler of the Year.
Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering have won the Impact Knockouts tag team of the year award.
Hard To Kill 2022 Lineup
Impact Hard to Kill 2022 will take place January 8th, 2022 from the Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas. The matches below have been officially confirmed for the show:
- Impact World Championship
Moose (c) vs Matt Cardona vs W. Morrissey
- Knockouts Championship
Texas Death Match
Mickie James (c) vs Deonna Purrazzo
- Ultimate X Match For The #1 Contendership to the Knockouts Championship
Lady Frost vs Rachael Ellering vs Tasha Steelz vs Jordynne Grace vs Chelsea Green vs Rosemary
- Josh Alexander vs JONAH
- X-Division Championship
Trey Miguel (c) vs Steve Maclin
- Knockouts Tag Team Championships
The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) (c) vs. The Influence (Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood) (with Kaleb with a K)
- ROH Championship
Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Chris Sabin
- 10-Man Hardcore War
Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Heath and Rhino vs. The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) and Violent By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, and Joe Doering)