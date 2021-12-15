Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Jeff Hardy Announces Meet & Greet Tour For December & January

By Chris Stephens
Jeff Hardy
Jeff Hardy recently announced a live Meet and Greet tour that will also include a Jeff Hardy “acoustic” session.

Coincidentally, many of the dates lineup with WWE’s live events touring schedule.

Hardy has announced the following dates for the tour:

  • 12/16/21: The Miramar Theatre in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • 12/17/21: Bub City in Rosemont, Illinois – WWE is running Smackdown from the nearby Allstate Arena that night.
  • 12/18/21: The Rusty Boots Saloon in Rockford, Illinois. WWE has a live event scheduled for Rockford that same night.
  • 12/19/21: XBK Live in Des Moines, Iowa. WWE has a live event in Des Moines that same night.
  • 1/13/22: The Royal Grove in Lincoln, Nebraska.
  • 1/14/22: The Slowdown in Omaha, Nebraska. WWE has a live event scheduled in Omaha that night.
  • 1/15/21: The TAK Music Venue in Fargo, North Dakota. WWE has a live event in Fargo scheduled for that night.
  • 1/16/21: BIGS Sports in Sioux Falls, North Dakota. WWE has a live event scheduled for Sioux Falls that night.

Hardy was recently released by WWE after an incident at a live event where he exited through the crowd during a match. He had been with the company since returning for a second time in 2017.

