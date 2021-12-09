Jeff Hardy Released By WWE, Big E Responds With Warm Message

Jeff Hardy is no longer a member of the WWE roster.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful broke the news that Jeff has been cut by the world leader in sports entertainment. In his initial tweet, not much was said regarding the release.

Fightful has learned WWE has released Jeff Hardy — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) December 9, 2021

SRS quickly updated fans on the reason behind Hardy’s release and needless to say, it isn’t good news.

I've heard WWE offered Jeff Hardy help and rehab, and it was not accepted. Here's to hoping things get better for him. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) December 9, 2021

“I’ve heard WWE offered Jeff Hardy help and rehab, and it was not accepted. Here’s to hoping things get better for him.”

WWE Champion Big E was quick to react to the news, showing support for Jeff Hardy.

Jeff Hardy is so beloved by his fans and his peers. I’ve never heard a negative word about him & he’s always treated me with such kindness. Just wishing him and his family the very best. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) December 9, 2021

“Jeff Hardy is so beloved by his fans and his peers. I’ve never heard a negative word about him & he’s always treated me with such kindness. Just wishing him and his family the very best.”

Jeff Hardy’s Haunting Past

Jeff has a history of drug problems. In 2003, Hardy had been released by WWE due to his drug issues. At the time, it was reported that Hardy refused to go to rehab. It sounds quite similar to the situation right now.

Many thought Hardy had his final wake-up call on March 13, 2011. Hardy headlined the TNA Victory Road PPV that year against Sting. He was in no condition to compete and the match ended in one minute and 28 seconds.

Fans grew concerned after video surfaced of a house show match in Edinburg, Texas. Jeff teamed with Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods to take on Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Hardy appeared to be lethargic during his entrance. When it got to the match, Jeff Hardy made a hot tag to McIntyre and then exited through the crowd. The match hadn’t finished and Hardy was pulled from the Sunday house show in Corpus Christi.

SEScoops will keep you posted with the latest updates on Jeff Hardy as more details become available.