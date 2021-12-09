Jeff Hardy Released By WWE

Jeff Hardy is no longer a member of the WWE roster. The news was first reported by Sean Ross Sapp.

WWE reportedly made the call to let Jeff Hardy go after he refused to enter a rehabilitation program.

Word of Jeff Hardy’s release comes just days after an incident at a live event.

Fans grew concerned after video surfaced of a house show match in Edinburg, Texas. Jeff teamed with Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods to take on Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Hardy appeared to be lethargic during his entrance. When it got to the match, Jeff Hardy made a hot tag to McIntyre and then exited through the crowd. The match hadn’t finished and Hardy was pulled from the Sunday house show in Corpus Christi.

Jeff has a history of drug problems. In 2003, Hardy had been released by WWE due to his drug issues. At the time, it was reported that Hardy refused to go to rehab. It sounds quite similar to the situation right now.

Many thought Hardy had his final wake-up call on March 13, 2011. Hardy headlined the TNA Victory Road PPV that year against Sting. He was in no condition to compete and the match ended in one minute and 28 seconds.

SEScoops wishes Jeff Hardy all the best during this difficult time.