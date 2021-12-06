Jeff Hardy Sent Home From Road (Report)

WWE superstar Jeff Hardy was not at Sunday’s WWE Live Even from American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX, and was sent back home from the road, per PWInsider.

The charismatic enigma wrestled at last night’s event from Edinburg, Texas. He was in the main event teaming with Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre to face The Bloodline.

Jeff Hardy spent most of the match inside the ring. He played the usual babyface role getting worked by their opponents. However, Jeff started becoming more sluggish as the match progressed.

Once he made the hot tag to McIntyre, the wrestling veteran disappeared into the crowd followed by the security. He didn’t return to the ring for the post-match celebration with his partners.

The former world champion was not backstage for tonight’s event and word making round was that he was sent home. Rey Mysterio replaced Hardy on the show.

The high-flying star last wrestled on WWE TV during the November 25 SmackDown. He teamed up with Drew McIntyre to defeat Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss.

No further details are available about Jeff Hardy’s condition or the reason behind the decision. We will keep you posted on the matter.