Jeff Hardy Update: Matt Says, “He’s Doing Fine. All Is Good”

Matt Hardy has provided an update on his brother’s condition after Jeff Hardy was sent home by WWE over the weekend.

To recap, Jeff Hardy appeared at Saturday night’s WWE live event from Edinburg, Texas. During the main event, he teamed with Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre to face The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Usos). Hardy appeared ‘sluggish’ during the match and actually left the ringside area with the bout still in progress.

The word going around backstage is that Jeff Hardy was sent home by WWE officials.

Jeff Hardy did not appear at Sunday’s WWE live event from American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX and was replaced by Rey Mysterio.

During a Monday afternoon Twitch stream, Matt made his first public comments about the situation.

Matt did not want to say much on his brother’s behalf, but assured fans that Jeff is “okay” and will speak for himself when he’s ready to do so.