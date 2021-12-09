Thursday, December 9, 2021
Jeff Hardy’s Wife Issues Statement Following His WWE Release

By Michael Reichlin
Beth Hardy has commented on Jeff Hardy’s WWE’s release.

The Charismatic Enigma was let go after an incident at a WWE live event over the weekend and reportedly turning down WWE’s offer to check into a rehabilitation program.

Hardy’s wife Beth posted a message on social media on Thursday morning stating, “Jeff is good. We are good. Post that you ‘heard’ that. Thanks.”

Beth Hardy’s comments about Jeff being “good” echoes what Matt Hardy said during a Twitch stream earlier this week. Matt stated,

“He is at home and he’s okay. It’s not my business. It’s not my story to tell or explain, and besides that, I wouldn’t be able to do it justice anyway because it’s not from my perspective. So, I love my brother and I just want my brother to be okay and healthy. That’s pretty much it.”

Right now, the top priority is Jeff Hardy focusing on himself and whatever personal demons may be negatively affecting him.

SEScoops wishes Jeff Hardy and his family all the best.

