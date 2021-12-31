Jim Ross Gushes Over AEW Roster: ‘It’s A Booker’s Dream’

Jim Ross has high praise for the talent pool over at AEW.

JR joined AEW in 2019 six months before the debut episode of Dynamite. He’s been serving as the play-by-play ace of Dynamite. He’s usually joined by Tony Schiavone and Excalibur.

Jim Ross Is A Big Fan Of AEW’s Roster

On an episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed the depth of AEW’s talent and how they’ve set a high bar.

“The product’s hot. AEW’s hotter than hell and Tony Khan just keeps building that deeper, talented roster.

“There’s no reason whatsoever to not have at least one or two great matches every week on Dynamite and/or Rampage. No reason.

“With this roster, it’s just a booker’s dream cause we got some studs here that can work and I just love to be around em’ and I wanna help document what they’re doing with my voice if I can and that’s the game plan.”

AEW has brought in a slew of talent in 2021. This includes the likes of Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Adam Cole, reDRagon, Christian Cage, and more.

The company has also pushed its younger talent with the “Four Pillars,” which includes MJF, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and Jungle Boy. Darby and Sammy are former TNT Champions.

JR is grateful to be able to call the action once again. He had to step away for a brief time period as he was undergoing treatment for skin cancer. The good news is he’s now cancer-free and returned to the AEW booth for the Dec. 29 episode of Dynamite.

