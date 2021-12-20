Jim Ross Comments On The Best Backstage Agents In Wrestling

Jim Ross recently spent some time on his Grilling Jr. podcast talking about who the best agents in wrestling have been and currently area. While he didn’t want to take away from anyone else, he noted that Pat Patterson might be the greatest to ever do it.

“The best agent probably was [Pat] Patterson. The way that he could lay out a match and developed talent and how he got talent to trust him on his judgement,” JR said.

“The Rock was going to be a big star no matter what but his road to that promised land was expedited by him taking the teachings of Pat Patterson and putting them to work.”

“Jack Lanza was always a good agent, Blackjack Lanza. Gerald Briscoe did a great job in so many ways there. We had several good agents but I think if you went back and looked at all those shows, most of the stars wanted Patterson involved in some way.”

“If you ask the roster, Patterson would win that vote overwhelmingly.”

Ross then spoke about agents currently with AEW.

“Oh we have a good crew. Dean Malenko, Jerry Lynn, Billy Gunn, Dustin Rhodes. Dustin does a terrific job working with he females in AEW and he’s been a real strong presence with them. Slowly but surely we are building that roster up, in numbers and talent.”

“QT Marshall puts some matches together and does a nice job,” JR continued.

JR’s comments can be heard in the player below: