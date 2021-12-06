Jim Ross Comments On Who He Believes Is The Future of AEW

AEW has identified MJF, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara and Jungle Boy as its Four Pillars. During the latest episode of his Grillin JR podcast, Jim Ross has identified a few more names he believes are destined to take All Elite Wrestling into the future.

In addition to the Four Pills, JR sees AEW World Champion Adam Page, Adam Cole and the Men of the Year (Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky) as franchise players for years to come.

“Based on aptitude and not eliminating anyone from the process, I can see Adam Cole certainly being one of those guys,” Ross said. “Smart kid, got a great mind for the business, he’s young, he’s healthy.”

“MJF without a doubt,” Ross continued. “He’s got a terrific wrestling mind, he knows how to be annoying. He’s very easy to dislike, which is the greatest trait a wrestling villain can have. So, I have great confidence that he’s going to be a star for years to come, and a big one.”

Ross continued to mention “Hangman” Adam Page as well before speaking on others he feels are likely to be the future of the promotion.

“I think Jungle Boy Jack Perry is going to be one of our leaders and stars of the future, long term future.”

“Darby Allin is over, some how some way. He’s a strange enigma just like Jeff Hardy was.”

“Scorpio and Ethan Page got leadership written all over them,” Ross continued.

“The good news is we’ve got several guys that can assume that role because of their aptitude for pro-wrestling,” Ross continued.

Jim Ross’ full comments can be heard in the below video.

If you use any of the above quotes please credit SEScoops for the transcriptions.