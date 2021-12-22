Jim Ross Names The Hardy Boyz as WWE’s Greatest Homegrown Team

Jim Ross believes WWE struck gold with The Hardy Boyz.

No one can deny the impact that Matt and Jeff Hardy have made in the wrestling business. They were known as daredevils and risk-takers during the Attitude Era. While the two split several times as a team, they always find a way to reunite.

WWE can take pride in the fact that The Hardy Boyz were homegrown talents. In fact, Ross believes WWE couldn’t have scripted it any better.

Jim Ross Puts Over The Hardy Boyz

Taking to his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross expressed his belief that when it comes to a homegrown team for WWE, it doesn’t get any better than The Hardy Boyz.

“The Hardys are the greatest team ever developed in WWE. Think about it. I’m not talking about Arn and Tully or the Dudleys, some of those other great teams that came through there, but they were teams when they got there, a lot of them.

“Matt and Jeff came in wearing their own homemade wrestling tights that they sewed with their own sewing machine. I just love the story and I love their enthusiasm and their youthful passion. I don’t think there’s ever been a better tag team that’s developed in WWE than The Hardys.

“I hope that someday they go into the Hall of Fame. I don’t know how that’s going to happen or work out because Jeff leaving, unfortunately, but they deserve accolades because WWE has never developed a better tag team, homegrown, than the Hardy Boyz, in my opinion.”

It’s possible that Matt and Jeff could see tag team action again. Matt competes under the AEW brand and Jeff was recently released from his WWE contract.

While there was a concern over Jeff’s health at the time of his WWE release, it appears he and Matt insist that everything is in the clear.

H/T to EWrestlingNews.com for the quotes.