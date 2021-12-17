Jim Ross On If Michael Cole Keeps In Touch With Him

Jim Ross and Michael Cole shared the commentary booth for many years. While the two are now in different promotions, they still share text messages occasionally.

On the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, the wrestling veteran discussed his relationship with various wrestling personalities including people such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, CM Punk, and more.

Speaking of his relationship with his former broadcast partner, Ross said that he exchanges text messages with Michael Cole during holidays, but the two haven’t talked in the last several years:

“I don’t know that we’ve talked in the last several years, we do engage in text messages here or there during the holidays. He’s got a great family, sometime this month, I’m sure we’ll exchange text messages but that’s the extent of it. He’s on the road a lot, he’s got a lot of responsibilities.

There’s that competitive nature that some people have with WWE and AEW, I don’t think Cole is in that league.” said Jim Ross, “I don’t think he cares. I say we text each other once or twice a year and I wish it were more, but it’s just hard.”

The AEW star also discussed how The Rock sent out a tweet telling him to stay strong during his ongoing battle with skin cancer.

He discussed how The Rock didn’t owe it to him to make the wish, but Jim Ross said that this generosity is what he loves about the wrestling business.