Former TNA & ROH Star Jimmy Rave Passes Away

Jimmy Rave, an ex-TNA and ROH star, has died at the age of 39.

Well-known talent agent Bill Behrens broke the news on his Twitter account. Here’s what was said in his statement.

Kailah helped write it pic.twitter.com/WfY7v8uQ6g — Bill Behrens (@WilliamBehrens) December 13, 2021

“James had been struggling with drug addiction for many years. His struggles resulted in the amputation of his arm and, later, both of his legs.

“James is survived by his ex-wife Felicia, daughter Kailah, son James II, and parents Jim & Toni Guffey. At the time of his death, he was living in the Philadelphia, PA area with Gabby Gilbert.



“RIP, James Michael Guffey, 12/8/82 — 12/12/21



“Memorial services will be held in Georgia. Details will be released at a later time.”

As Behrens mentioned, Jimmy had to endure serious health problems as a result of his drug addiction. Back in Nov. 2020, he announced his retirement after he needed to have his left arm amputated due to an infection.

Things only got worse for Jimmy Rave the following year. Back in October, he revealed that he had to have both his legs amputated as well.

At the time, Jimmy explained that he had MRSA in both his legs. He also revealed steep medical expenses. A GoFundMe page was set up for Jimmy and $47,361 of the $100,000 goal was met.

The wrestling world has reacted to this devastating news.

Sad RIP Jimmy Rave https://t.co/tzRFy6DCg7 — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) December 13, 2021

Devastating news. Sending love to the friends and family of Jimmy Rave tonight. https://t.co/JDNF8CLclw — Tom Campbell (@TomCampbell) December 13, 2021

Condolences to friends & family of Jimmy Rave.



He was dealt and incredibly tough hand over the last several years and sadly, has passed away. https://t.co/fgKBMJYBlM — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) December 13, 2021

Very sorry to hear about the passing of Jimmy Rave. He had just turned 39. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) December 13, 2021

Heart broken, and extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Jimmy Rave.



Such an amazing performer, that was such an influence to so many wrestlers.



It was a true pleasure sharing the ring with him.



Condolences to all of his friends and family.



RIP JIMMY RAVE — THE DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) December 13, 2021

So all my students are aware. The “Exit Drill” we do everyday in the Beginner classes is directly from Jimmy Rave. He taught it to us at his seminar, I loved it so much it was added to the curriculum. Thank You Jimmy from all of us at @WorldwideDojo #RIPJimmyRave https://t.co/uS5P0YbSDl — Da’Coldest Brotha (CB) (@CheeseburgerROH) December 13, 2021

RIP Jimmy Rave ?? — The ??? (@DiamanteLAX) December 13, 2021

RIP Jimmy Rave https://t.co/N1VaNUJ2JA — “The Big LG” Doc Gallows AKA Sex Ferguson (@The_BigLG) December 13, 2021

RIP my brother! Jimmy Rave ?? — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) December 13, 2021

