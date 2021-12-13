Former TNA & ROH Star Jimmy Rave Passes Away

Jimmy Rave, an ex-TNA and ROH star, has died at the age of 39.
Well-known talent agent Bill Behrens broke the news on his Twitter account. Here’s what was said in his statement.
“James had been struggling with drug addiction for many years. His struggles resulted in the amputation of his arm and, later, both of his legs.
“James is survived by his ex-wife Felicia, daughter Kailah, son James II, and parents Jim & Toni Guffey. At the time of his death, he was living in the Philadelphia, PA area with Gabby Gilbert.
“RIP, James Michael Guffey, 12/8/82 — 12/12/21
“Memorial services will be held in Georgia. Details will be released at a later time.”
As Behrens mentioned, Jimmy had to endure serious health problems as a result of his drug addiction. Back in Nov. 2020, he announced his retirement after he needed to have his left arm amputated due to an infection.
Things only got worse for Jimmy Rave the following year. Back in October, he revealed that he had to have both his legs amputated as well.
At the time, Jimmy explained that he had MRSA in both his legs. He also revealed steep medical expenses. A GoFundMe page was set up for Jimmy and $47,361 of the $100,000 goal was met.
The wrestling world has reacted to this devastating news.
We at SEScoops send our condolences to the family and friends of Jimmy Rave.