Jon Moxley Tried to Get WWE to Sign Eddie Kingston Years Ago

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston are long time friends, a fact that AEW has tied into on-screen storylines nicely. The two have been both enemies (wrestling in an I Quit matchc at Full Gear 2020) and friends (tag team partners) over the last year with the company.

In an interview with TalkSPORT, Kingston revealed how Moxley (then Dean Ambrose) tried to get WWE to sign him several years ago.

“Jon has been one of the biggest advocates for me in my whole career, since we met,” Kingston revealed. “A lot of people don’t know that he was trying to get me into WWE years ago. Trying his best to do what he could. ‘Hey, I told this guy to check you out.’ And this is me and Jon not talking for years and out of nowhere he’ll text me ‘Hey, I told so and so to watch your match from blah blah blah’ and I’ll be like ‘Who is this?’ And he’ll be like ‘Jon’ and I’ll be like ‘Oh hey, what’s up Mox?’ [laughs]. That’s the kind of friends we are.”

Moxley is currently off of AEW television after checking himself into treatment for alcohol abuse just over one week before AEW Full Gear earlier this year.

“That was real man stuff. He understood that his family is number one, that’s grown man stuff,” Kingston said regarding Moxley’s decision to get help.

He continued, “And you got to think about it like this, what’s wrong with being honest with the people? There’s so much stuff on social media now you can’t hide anything anyway. Be honest with the people, if they accept it, they accept it. If they don’t, they don’t.

“But you’ve got to do what’s right for you and I’m proud of him. I’m very proud of him.”

Kingston is currently in the midst of the most successful period of his wrestling career, starring on national television on a weekly basis. It took years for him to get there (with many trials and tribulations recently revealed in a column for The Players Tribune), but Kingston ended up making it in the business without ever signing a WWE contract.

