JONAH Explains Difference Between Western & Japanese Wrestling Fans

JONAH knows what’s it’s like to travel around the world as a wrestler and he’s got an idea of the big difference between western and Japanese fans.

The man who was known as Bronson Reed on WWE‘s NXT brand found himself in the free agency market after being released. It didn’t take long for JONAH to find work as he was signed by NJPW and was allowed to take bookings for Impact Wrestling.

JONAH Details Culture Differences

It is undeniable that there are differences between western and Japanese crowds. JONAH already has experience working in “The Land of the Rising Sun” thanks to his time in Pro Wrestling NOAH.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, JONAH went over the key difference between western and Japanese wrestling fans.

“I did work with Pro Wrestling NOAH for about a year. Yeah, I lived in Japan for about a year.

“So, I know what the Japanese crowd is like and what the fanbase is like. I think the big difference is obviously wrestling fans in the western world, they love professional wrestling, they love everything about it but it’s almost like the Japanese fans watch it as a sport.

“So, they’re a little bit more engaged during the match. Promos and things like that maybe not so much but during the match, you can see that they’re with your every move.”

JONAH has wasted little time making his mark in both NJPW and Impact. At Battle in the Valley back in November, JONAH laid out both Juice Robinson and David Finlay.

He took things a step further over in Impact. At the Turning Point PPV, JONAH attacked Josh Alexander and left him bleeding from the mouth. The two will collide at the Hard To Kill PPV on Jan. 8.

