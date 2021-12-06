Kairi Sane Removes WWE From Instagram Handle, Teases In-Ring Return

The relationship between Kairi Sane and WWE may have come to a close.

Kairi said her goodbyes to the WWE Universe back in 2020 but she didn’t leave the company. She remained with WWE as an ambassador in Japan.

With WWE closing its offices in “The Land of the Rising Sun,” it left many wondering if Kairi’s time with the company would truly come to an end.

Kairi Sane Gone From WWE?

While nothing has been made official, there have been a couple of interesting changes to Kairi’s social media. She has changed her Instagram handle from “kairi_wwe” to “official_kairi.”

Kairi’s Twitter handle remains “@KairiSaneWWE” but she now calls herself a “former WWE superstar.” When a fan said that Kairi Sane is missed inside a wrestling ring, she had the following response.

It definitely appears that all signs are pointing to Kairi being free of her WWE deal but nothing is official at this time. If that is the case, it would allow her to return to the Stardom promotion.

Sane, who is known as Kairi Hojo in Japan, recently opened her own gym in Kanagawa. She has moved back to Japan with her husband after being on the road during her time with WWE.