Kairi Sane Provides Recovery Update Following Injury

Kairi Sane has shared a positive update on her recovery, three months after suffering an arm injury that has kept her out of WWE action since December.

The WWE Superstar revealed she had torn a ligament in her thumb, which initially left her unable to perform basic tasks. In a recent post on social media, Sane confirmed that she has now fully regained her grip strength and feels stronger than before.

“Three months ago, I tore a ligament in my thumb and couldn’t even open a bottle cap,” she wrote. “Now, I’ve fully regained my grip strength—and I’m even stronger than before. I’m truly grateful from the bottom of my heart to Dr. Hirsch, who performed my surgery. He was such a kind and wonderful doctor. I wish I had taken a photo with him to remember that moment.”

I'm truly grateful from the bottom of my heart to Dr. Hirsch, who performed my surgery.He was such a kind and…

Sane last wrestled on the December 2nd episode of WWE RAW. While her recovery appears to be progressing well, there is no official word on when she will return to WWE programming.