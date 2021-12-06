Katsuyori Shibata Says He’s Completely Healed, Set For Major Announcement

Katsuyori Shibata insists that his head has fully healed and he’s got the wrestling world buzzing with speculation.

The last time Shibata had a full-fledged wrestling match was back in April 2017. He had a classic with Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. In the match, Shibata connected with a gnarly headbutt that nearly turned fatal.

Shibata collapsed backstage and was rushed to the hospital. He underwent emergency surgery for a subdural hematoma. It had been believed that Shibata’s wrestling career would be over.

Shibata’s UWF Rules Match

On the final day of the G1 Climax 31 tournament, Katsuyori Shibata made a surprise appearance. He took on Zack Sabre Jr. in a five-minute UWF rules grappling match. The match went the distance and no winner was determined.

Katsuyori Shibata Claims He’s Completely Healed

During an interview posted on the official NJPW website, Shibata said that he is now 100 percent healthy.

“I think it was an easy thing to overlook, but in the match you can see me doing a headstand as well. That was all part of the confidence I’d built; it’s been this long since I had surgery, and my skull is completely healed up and hardened now.”

When it comes to a potential full-fledged comeback, Shibata said that he knows what he’s capable of and how his body is feeling.

“I do [have a plan], in as much as I think if I don’t have something to work toward, I would be spinning my wheels. Obviously I understand the people that feel I shouldn’t push myself, but at the same time, nobody knows where my body is at better than me. I don’t want to cause the company, or any of the other wrestlers any trouble, or put anybody in a bad position. I know what I’m capable of, and I know best where I can take things.”

NJPW has announced that Shibata will be attending the final day of the Best of the Super Juniors and World Tag League on Dec. 15. There, he will be making a major announcement.