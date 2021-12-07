Kurt Angle On Not Signing With AEW: “I’m A WWE Guy”

Kurt Angle has explained why he won’t be signing with AEW anytime soon.

Angle is retired as a pro wrestler but many agree that his knowledge and wealth of experience can be an asset to any wrestling promotion. AEW has been known to turn to legends such as Sting, Arn Anderson, and Tully Blanchard but what about Angle?

Well, Kurt Angle isn’t a part of AEW and isn’t for a lack of effort. AEW has reached out to Angle but the timing just isn’t there.

Kurt Angle Loyal To WWE

(via WWE)

Angle appeared as a guest on The Paradox of Sports and he revealed that some WWE-related projects have made him hesitate on working with AEW.

“I considered it. I was offered a couple of deals, I turned them down but I’m a WWE guy and my loyalty is there for right now. I’m not signed with them in any particular way but I do have some projects coming up that is part of the WWE and I don’t wanna mess that up. So, I’m gonna stay loyal to WWE right now.”

Angle is a WWE Hall of Famer. He signed with the company back in 1998 and made his exit in 2006. He then signed with TNA Wrestling, the promotion he called home for 10 years.

Angle eventually made his return to WWE. The Olympic gold medalist had his final match at WrestleMania 35 back in 2019.

