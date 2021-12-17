Kurt Angle Talks Differences Between Stone Cold & The Rock

Kurt Angle liked working with Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock so much that he can’t pick a favorite.

Angle made his climb up the WWE ranks rather quickly. The Olympic gold medalist not only had the in-ring chops but he also had quite the personality. That combination and the ability to adapt led to Angle becoming a Hall of Famer.

Angle found himself feuding with the likes of Stone Cold and The Rock. In fact, Angle’s first WWE Title run came off a victory over The Rock at No Mercy back in 2000.

Kurt Angle Not Picking Favorites

(via WWE)

During an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE and TNA Hall of Famer admitted that he can’t choose who he liked working with more.

“That’s tough, they’re both really good. Austin was more intense, more physical. The Rock was more athletic. So, [there was] a huge difference between the two but they were both very effective. I’d have to say it’s a tie. I can’t pick one or the other.”

Angle has long said that working with Austin, he knew he’d be on the receiving end of some stiff strikes. Angle never took it personally either and actually liked that style because he also likes to be snug with his punches.

As for The Rock, Angle has said he will always hold “The Great One” in high regard. Angle has credited The Rock with helping him early in his career.

Today, Angle, Rock, and Austin are all renowned legends of the pro wrestling world. They have even found themselves on plenty of Mount Rushmore lists.

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you use any quotes from this article