WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Explains Why Hollywood Stopped Calling Him

Kurt Angle had a few gigs in Hollywood but soon he found himself not being called upon for more roles.

Angle is one of the most entertaining figures to ever enter the world of professional wrestling. Some thought Angle would be a natural for Hollywood. Angle was a part of the 2011 Warrior film and while it wasn’t a commercial success, it was critically acclaimed.

The Olympic gold medalist was able to snag more gigs in Hollywood but the opportunities eventually dried up. Angle thinks he knows why that’s the case.

Kurt Angle Blames Poor Choices On Hollywood Drought

During an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle expressed his belief that his history of alcohol addiction led to him missing out on more Hollywood roles.

“I actually thought I’d have a great opportunity. I think what happened with me was I was doing movies.

“I did Warrior, I did Dylan Dog, I was a small part in Pain & Gain with The Rock, started doing movies but my behavior with the alcohol and the DUIs got me into a little bit of a bind with Hollywood [laughs].

“So, they stopped calling and I’ve been spending the last eight or nine years trying to gain my reputation back so that Hollywood would start to call me back again. It’s just one of those things that I dug myself into a hole and I have to get myself out of it.”

Angle’s last known Hollywood role was for the 2015 film, The Last Witch Hunter starring Vin Diesel. Angle played the role of a bodyguard.

