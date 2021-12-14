Kurt Angle Names Two Of The Most Physical Wrestlers He’s Ever Worked With

Kurt Angle has reflected on two of the most physical wrestlers he’s ever shared the ring with.

Angle knows a thing or two about physicality. His neck has been through the wringer throughout his career and he’ll tell anybody who listens that he won a gold medal at the Olympics with a “broken freakin’ neck.”

For as tough as Angle is, there are some other wrestlers who were just as willing to dish out punishment as well as take it.

Kurt Angle Reveals His Most Intense Opposition

During an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle said that Stone Cold Steve Austin and Chris Benoit were the most physical and intense wrestlers he’s ever been in the ring with.

“Yeah, him and Chris Benoit were the two most physical athletes I’ve ever faced in the ring. Austin was very physical. That’s the one thing about him that made him special. He was really intense. He kept the intensity up very high and he was very physical.”

It should come as no surprise that Stone Cold made Angle’s list. After all, Austin was the one who taught Kurt how to blade and it wasn’t a pretty sight.

Angle went on to say that he always felt at home when his opponents threw stiff strikes.

“I was comfortable being snug cause I was snug. That’s just one thing that I tried to work on, my finesse but there were times when I throw punches or kicks they’re gonna stick, they’re gonna hurt and Austin was the same way. So, I enjoyed that because in order to give it you have to be able to take it and I did.”

Angle also said that he never gave anyone a receipt because he always assumed that if he got caught with a good strike it was just how his opponent worked.

It also helps that Angle was a legit amateur wrestler so not many in the locker room would dare to test him.

