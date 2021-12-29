Kurt Angle Reveals Which Attitude Era Wrestler He Thought Would Be A Huge Star

Kurt Angle thought that one WWE wrestler from the Attitude Era was destined for stardom but it didn’t pan out.

We’ve seen many wrestlers come and go over the years. On the surface, some talent come across as having massive potential. Of course, it doesn’t always work out that way for a variety of reasons.

For Angle, there was one Attitude Era wrestler who he thought would surely make his way to the top of the card.

This Is A Test

(via WWE)

During an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medalist admitted he feels Test should’ve been elevated higher than his ceiling ultimate was in WWE.

“Well, I started in the business with Test. He was at the Dory Funk dojo. I thought the guy had all the tools. I mean he had size, he had great looks, he had in-ring ability, he could talk, he had everything. I thought he was gonna be a huge star and I was really surprised that he didn’t get to the level that he deserved to get to.”

Test did get some shine being involved in an angle with Stephanie McMahon. The two were dating in storyline but HHH ruined their wedding during a segment on Raw and Test ultimately found himself pushed down the card.

When the Ruthless Aggression era was in full swing, he had an infamous feud with Scott Steiner before the two became partners. Test was released by WWE in Nov. 2004.

He made his way back to the company under the ECW brand in 2006. While many hoped this would be a fresh start for Test, he was released the following year although he claimed it was a mutual parting of ways.

Unfortunately, Test is no longer with us. He passed away on March 13, 2009. He was just four days shy of his 34th birthday.

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you use any quotes from this article