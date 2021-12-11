Kurt Angle Says He Was Going To Be WWE’s First Undisputed Champion

After WWE purchased WCW, they took their former rival company’s unbranded “World Championship” and unified it with the then WWF Championship at Vengeance in 2001. Chris Jericho became the first Undisputed WWE Champion (also the first undisputed champion in over 50 years of wrestling, in general). One of the competitors he beat to achieve this feat was Kurt Angle, who was unable to win the match. It turns out that if plans hadn’t been changed then Angle would have made history instead by becoming the first Undisputed WWE Champion.

On a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Hall of Famer discussed the tournament that took place featuring himself, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and Chris Jericho to unify the championships. According to Angle, Jericho was never planned to win the title. Instead, it was Angle who was supposed to win the championship.

Conrad asked Angle if he knew about the plans on the day of the show or if he had a good idea that he’s not going to win on the way to San Diego (where Vengeance 2001 took place).

“Well, the first thing was, you know, the week before the pay per view, I was still supposed to be Undisputed Champion. Vince McMahon had me pinned as the Undisputed Champion and wanted me to win the two titles. Vince came to me at the week prior to the pay-per-view and said ‘Listen, is it okay if I give it to Jericho ’cause I want to start pushing Jericho and I think this would be great for him.’ I said ‘No Vince, you should do that. I think Jericho needs it and it’s a great opportunity for him.’ So I was supposed to win the Undisputed Championship but Vince McMahon changed it at the last second and gave it to Jericho.”

During the four-man tournament, Jericho would go on to win against The Rock and then Steve Austin in the final to win both the titles and becoming the first wrestler in history to unify the championships.

