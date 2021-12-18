Latest On Bray Wyatt’s Future In Pro Wrestling

It appears that Windham Rotunda better known to wrestling fans as Bray Wyatt might be taking an extended break from wrestling instead of returning right away.

Many expected the wrestling star to make his AEW debut during the Winter Is Coming special of Dynamite. He was even trending on Twitter for a while during the event.

However, the expected debut never took place. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter talked about Rotunda and provided some updates.

Per Meltzer, there has been continued talk about the former Wyatt Family Leader within WWE. Word is that he is focusing on his Hollywood gig and does not want to return to wrestling anytime soon.

Bray Wyatt had one of the ‘top five or six’ contracts in WWE. So, unless he was living ‘incredibly large’, there shouldn’t be any financial issue forcing the former WWE star to return before he wants.

Rotunda apparently had talks with Impact wrestling but the two sides were ‘apart on money.’ Tony Khan has said multiple times that he hasn’t talked to Wyatt regarding a possible AEW signing.

Bray Wyatt was released from his WWE contract on July 31 earlier this year. He became a free agent on October 29. A WrestleCon convention in Dallas during WrestleMania 38 weekend is so far the only wrestling appearance he has been announced for.