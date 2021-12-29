Liv Morgan Has Found “Angry Liv Girl”, Wants To Bring Her To Day 1

When Becky Lynch cheated to retain the RAW Women’s Championship against Liv Morgan, many fans in the crowd were upset. There was one fan who had such a disappointed face that she began to be known as “Angry Liv Girl.” Morgan revealed that she has found the fan and hopes to bring her, and the “Angry Becky Girl” who appeared on RAW after, to the Day 1 PPV on Saturday.

“I have found Angry Liv Girl,” Morgan said in an interview with CBS Sports. “She’s awesome and I’ve been waiting to reach out. I found her and I’m going to send her a little DM. I would love for Angry Liv Girl and Angry Becky girl to both be there [at WWE Day 1]. They’ve both been stars during this feud. I would love for them to both be there.”

Disappointed Liv girl vs Angry Becky fan



BOOK IT! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/A67ZyX1uQb — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) December 14, 2021

Morgan also spoke about her title match with Lynch headlining an episode of RAW on the 17th anniversary of Trish Stratus and Lita becoming the first-ever women to main event an episode of the show.

“That day was the 17th anniversary of the infamous Trish vs. Lita [match]. The first-ever women’s main event match for the Women’s championship,” Morgan continued. “It felt so weird to me. It felt like it was meant to be. Everything felt so aligned. Becky has red hair. I have blonde hair. We have this match 17 years to the date and we were the main event, which we didn’t know until later in the day because we weren’t the main event and then we got switched to the main event. As soon as I realized that, I was like, ‘I’m doing a dive.'”

1, 2, Livy’s coming for you … ????



And by you, I mean Becky ? pic.twitter.com/42V2zj3Mow — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) December 21, 2021

Liv Morgan will get another crack at winning the RAW Women’s Championship on Saturday at Day 1. If she wins, she would become just the 11th Superstar to win the title since its debut in 2016. Nobody has held the championship for more combined days than Becky Lynch. She’s been the holder of the title for 437 days split between 2 reigns.