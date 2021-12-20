Liv Morgan Attacks Becky Lynch At Seth Rollins’ Wrestling Academy

WWE filmed and released footage of an angle shot at Seth Rollins‘ Black and Brave Wrestling Academy. In the video, Liv Morgan attacks someone she assumes to be Becky Lynch from behind, only for the real Lynch to appear behind her.

The two then fought with a kendo stick for a period before Morgan eventually gained the advantage and Lynch escaped the ring area.

Morgan and Lynch will again clash for the title at the Day 1 PPV on January 1st, 2022. The first title match between the two ended when Lynch scored the victory while grabbing a hold of Morgan’s tights. It was just the second time the two have faced each other in singles competition on WWE programming. The first occurred in 2019 when Lynch needed just 1 minute and 18 seconds to defeat Morgan in a Beat the Clock Challenge.

Morgan recently commented on when she found out she’d be main eventing an episode of RAW against Lynch during an Instagram live session.

“Not until that day [did Becky Lynch and I know we were main eventing Raw] and all week I was hoping, I was hoping so much that we’d get to main event because I really want to pay homage but also, you know, do our own thing and I just was hoping it would be the main event and then I found out a couple hours into the day that we were gonna be the main event because originally, we weren’t. We weren’t gonna be the main event. It got switched and so it was just so special.”