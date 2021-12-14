Liv Morgan Wants To Apologize To “Disappointed Liv Girl” Fan

When Becky Lynch cheated to defeat Liv Morgan in the main event of RAW last week, the camera cut to the live reaction of an upset young fan. The disappointment on the girl’s face rivalled “Miz girl” from years ago.

Liv Morgan was recently a guest on WWE El Brunch and noted that she hopes to make contact with the young fan.

“I want to find her and send her a letter or a video,” Morgan said. “I just want to thank her for supporting and watching and being there.”

Liv continued to say she wants to tell the fan that things aren’t over between her and Becky Lynch.

“I just want to apologize if I disappointed her, but I want to let her know that this isn’t over with and I’m going to keep on fighting. I definitely want to find her somehow and say hello. She’s so cute.”

Disappointed Liv girl vs Angry Becky fan



BOOK IT! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/A67ZyX1uQb — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) December 14, 2021

Liv Morgan’s full appearance on the show can be viewed below:

Liv Morgan confronted Becky Lynch on last night’s RAW. She was attacked and had her hand trapped in the steel steps by “Big Time Becks”, however. WWE would later send out an injury update on social media.

As revealed on #RAWTalk, @YaOnlyLivvOnce has a deep bone bruise and a strained radial collateral ligament in her left arm.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/eVdfFUV9wL — WWE (@WWE) December 14, 2021

