Indie Wrestler & Deathmatch Specialist Markus Crane Dies At 33

The wrestling world has lost Markus Crane.
Early this morning (Dec. 27, 2021), Freelance Wrestling announced that Crane had died. No cause of death has been revealed at this time.
Crane competed for the likes of GCW, Big Japan, and FREEDOMS. He was based in Illinois.
Back in late 2019, Crane had to undergo emergency surgery after suffering a near-fatal brain issue. Doctors discovered an infection in Crane’s skull and he had to have a piece of his skull removed.
Not only did Crane survive but he eventually made his return to the ring. He defeated Kit Osbourne back in April in a short match. Crane had been training for a full-time comeback.
GCW issued the following statement on Crane’s passing.
“With sadness, GCW mourns the loss of Markus Crane. As a performer, Markus embodied the spirit of GCW. He was an underdog and an outlaw. He was fearless in the ring and determined to succeed against the odds. He played a major role in GCW’s early success and was part of the heart and soul of our roster from day one.
“Markus was passionate about GCW and Deathmatch Wrestling. We were proud to have him represent GCW at Korauken Hall during our inaugural tour of Japan.
In 2019, Markus suffered a traumatic brain injury that nearly took his life. We were all inspired but not surprised as he made a miraculous recovery and worked tirelessly to make his eventual return to the ring.
“Most recently, Markus returned home to his family with a commitment to focusing his energy towards a healthier lifestyle. He had celebrated a series of milestones in his sobriety which he was proud to show off and left us all excited for his future.
“As a friend, Markus was caring and loyal. He was quick to smile, or bring a smile to your face. We were all lucky to know him.
“Rest in Peace, Markus.
“We will miss you.”
Here are some reactions from the rest of the wrestling world.
We at SEScoops send our condolences to the family and friends of Markus Crane.