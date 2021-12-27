Indie Wrestler & Deathmatch Specialist Markus Crane Dies At 33

The wrestling world has lost Markus Crane.

Early this morning (Dec. 27, 2021), Freelance Wrestling announced that Crane had died. No cause of death has been revealed at this time.

Crane competed for the likes of GCW, Big Japan, and FREEDOMS. He was based in Illinois.

Back in late 2019, Crane had to undergo emergency surgery after suffering a near-fatal brain issue. Doctors discovered an infection in Crane’s skull and he had to have a piece of his skull removed.

Not only did Crane survive but he eventually made his return to the ring. He defeated Kit Osbourne back in April in a short match. Crane had been training for a full-time comeback.

GCW issued the following statement on Crane’s passing.

“With sadness, GCW mourns the loss of Markus Crane. As a performer, Markus embodied the spirit of GCW. He was an underdog and an outlaw. He was fearless in the ring and determined to succeed against the odds. He played a major role in GCW’s early success and was part of the heart and soul of our roster from day one.

“Markus was passionate about GCW and Deathmatch Wrestling. We were proud to have him represent GCW at Korauken Hall during our inaugural tour of Japan.

In 2019, Markus suffered a traumatic brain injury that nearly took his life. We were all inspired but not surprised as he made a miraculous recovery and worked tirelessly to make his eventual return to the ring.

“Most recently, Markus returned home to his family with a commitment to focusing his energy towards a healthier lifestyle. He had celebrated a series of milestones in his sobriety which he was proud to show off and left us all excited for his future.

“As a friend, Markus was caring and loyal. He was quick to smile, or bring a smile to your face. We were all lucky to know him.

“Rest in Peace, Markus.

“We will miss you.”

Here are some reactions from the rest of the wrestling world.

Markus Crane was a such sweetheart of a person.



Rest in power, friend. — SNAKEMAN?? (@KingSerpentico) December 27, 2021

My condolences to the family and friends that lost someone very special to them today. Rest in Power Markus Crane. — Da’Coldest Brotha (CB) (@CheeseburgerROH) December 27, 2021

Rest east Markus Crane.

Every talk we had together was always positive. — ? TAIGASTYLE (@theleemoriarty) December 27, 2021

We are saddened to learn of the passing of former AAW Tag Team Champion, Markus Crane.



Our condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. #RIPMarkusCrane pic.twitter.com/rdt5OaRGUh — AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) December 27, 2021

I have a million pictures of Markus Crane. I took photos of him every time I saw him. Which is unusual for me.



Pics of him alone, witb me, witb friends.



His spirit and energy and kindness were and will remain unmatched.



But all these pictures don’t help me. pic.twitter.com/D4vEzpqwGI — Kevin Gill (@OGkevingill) December 27, 2021

IWA Mid-South Wrestling would like to send condolences & love to the family, friends & fans of Markus Crane. We were lucky to have Markus as part of our extended family from 2009 to 2018. He will be missed by all of us here at IWAMS. Rest easy, Markus. pic.twitter.com/0K8XB9gW12 — IG- @IWAMidsouth (@IWAMidSouth) December 27, 2021

Damn. Life is short. Rest In Peace Markus Crane ? — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) December 27, 2021

RIP Markus Crane. I have so many memories with this dude and I will miss him like crazy. pic.twitter.com/J9111Uj8ps — Joaquin Wilde (@joaquinwilde_) December 27, 2021

I’m going to miss you so much Markus, The highlight of all my Chicago trips. You let us ride with you back when GCW was still at game changer world, and stuck your neck out for us to get on the show. Always giving more than you were taking. RIP Markus Crane pic.twitter.com/mh2SJuexL7 — WARHORSE (@JPWARHORSE) December 27, 2021

We at SEScoops send our condolences to the family and friends of Markus Crane.