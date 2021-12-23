Matt Cardona On If He Will Ever Sign An Exclusive Contract Again

Matt Cardona has made independent wrestling his new home after being released by WWE. He has helped fill the void left by the wrestlers who got signed by WWE and AEW in the last few years. Cardona is having the time of his life traveling around and working for multiple promotions at the same time. After being a WWE star for 15 years, it doesn’t look like he is interested in signing another exclusive contract anytime soon.

Cardona recently had an interview with Barstool Wrestling. When asked about the potential of signing an exclusive contract in wrestling again, he claimed that 2021 has been the favorite year of his career:

“I mean never say never but I’m having the time of my life right now, the time of my career. Before this, 2011, when I did the YouTube show back in the day, that was my favorite year of my career. But fuck this year is number one. By far I’m having the time of my life. Making some money and being my own boss. I love it.”

“Not only the creative freedom, but the freedom to just make my own schedule, do whatever I want to do. and it’s working.” Matt Cardona said when asked if it’s the creative freedom that makes 2021 the best year of his career, “This wasn’t some master plan. Of course, I always want to bust my ass and be at the top. But I didn’t wake up on January 1 2021. Wednesday, [and decided] ‘okay, so like, in July I’ll do this deathmatch.'”

“It’s The Way I Live My Life”: Matt Cardona

Matt Cardona claimed that always ready is not just a catchphrase for him. It’s the way he lives his life. He is not one of those people who gets a lot of opportunities, but he is ready to seize the ones that come his way. Later in the interview, he explained how this mindset led to him making his Impact Wrestling debut at last year’s Hard To Kill PPV:

“The always ready. It’s not just a hashtag or gimmick. It’s the way I live my life and career. Some people not just in wrestling but in life, get handed opportunity after opportunity. I’m not one of them. I’m not complaining about that. They come few and far between. But when I get one, I better capitalize. I better make the most of it and that’s what the always ready is all about.

“It was last year at Hard To kill. I made my debut. [I] wasn’t scheduled to be on the show. The day before, someone from their talent relations texted me and said ‘hey, can you be at the Pay Per View tomorrow?’ I said ‘always ready.’ I literally had just shaved my entire body the night before and got a little confidence tan. But I was like, fuck, I say I’m always ready, [and] I better be. I better be fucking ready to go and I was. And I’ve been with impact, doing their shows ever since. I love impact. I love the opportunities that they give me. Now a year later on the anniversary of my debut going for the world title, it’s very special to me.”

It doesn’t appear Matt Cardona will slow down in 2022 either. He already has a few big shows coming his way in the first month of the year. Cardona is scheduled to challenge Moose for the Impact world title at Hard To Kill on January 8. The match will be a triple threat also involving W. Morrissey. He is booked for the GCW event in Hammerstein Ballroom on January 23 as well.