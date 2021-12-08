Matt Cardona Explains Attacking Trevor Murdoch At NWA Hard Times 2

At the conclusion of NWA‘s Hard Times 2 PPV, Matt Cardona appeared and attacked NWA World Heavyweight Champion, Trevor Murdoch. Following the show, correspondents from FITE TV caught up with Cardona and asked him why he aligned with Mike Knox and beat down Murdoch.

“I came just to cheer on Trevor,” Cardona said. “Trevor and I go way back. We used to ride together, we used to work out in the gym together believe or not. He was not happy to see me. I don’t know if he’s upset that he hasn’t had an action figure in over a decade, that’s not my fault.”

Cardona also spoke about aligning with Mike Knox at the end of the PPV. Knox attacked Murdoch, allowing Cardona to hold up the NWA World Heavyweight Championship for a moment.

“Mike Knox, people don’t understand the history I have with Mike Knox. We’ve been best friends for over a decade, almost two decades. So, the Pope puts his hands on Mike Knox, of course I’m going to intervene.”

Cardona also spoke about Mick Foley, who came out at the end of the PPV as well. Foley told Cardona he was an embarrassment to Long Island.

“Mick Foley comes out trash talking me. Mick, are you just following me everywhere? Stop, stop following me, bro. I’m the king, the deathmatch king and the king of Long Island.”

Cardona’s full comments can be heard in the Tweet below: