Matt Hardy Explains Why He Is Moving Away From His Big Money Character

Matt Hardy has confirmed that he will be phasing out the ‘big money’ character on AEW and try to be the real him. So his children can see the best version of himself. A fan recently asked Matt about it on Twitter. In response, Hardy said that it seems that AEW audience appreciates real, so he will be focusing on being more authentic.

Hardy later clarified his remarks in a video. He said that he loves his children more than anything on this planet and it’s important for him that they get to see the best version of Matt Hardy:

“Anyone out there that follows Matt Hardy closely knows there’s nothing I love on this planet more than my children. And I’m sure they also know that I am extremely passionate about my chosen career of professional wrestling.

And it is very important to me that my children get to see the best of me as a professional wrestler because I know my time doing this job, living this career is limited, So it’s very important that I optimize every bit of it and my children experience it in real-time. That’s very important to me, and to do that, I have to be the best version of Matt Hardy that I can possibly be.”

The wrestling veteran introduced the big money character on AEW TV at the start of this year. He started managing Private Party and started using heel tactics in their favor. They were later joined by The Butcher and The Blade, forming the Hardy Family Office stable. There is no word yet on if Hardy plans to stop using the big money character completely or keep some aspects of it.