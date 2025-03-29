Matt Hardy Shocked By Recent TNA Changes

Matt Hardy was as surprised by the recent TNA changes as the fans.

The Anthem management recently shook things up behind the scenes in the wrestling promotion. There were a number of key executives fired by the company, such as Chief Revenue Officer Rob Kligman and Digital Department head Michael Shewchenko. For the fans, the most shocking departure was that of longtime performer and producer Gail Kim.

The Broken One talked about the recent changes in the latest episode of his podcast. Talking about Kim, Hardy noted that her departure came as a huge shock to him too:

“The Gail Kim departure was definitely shocking, very unexpected. I don’t think you could have asked anyone if that was on their list of somebody that would be released — I don’t think anybody thought that would have been a possibility. So yeah, huge huge shock and even reading that news, it was hard to believe that it actually went down.”

Matt Hardy mentioned that Gail Kim was universally loved in the promotion, and the female performers felt blessed to have her on the roster. According to Hardy, Kim always fought hard for the women’s division. Though, he noted that he is unaware of the reason behind this move as it’s above his pay grade.

She Is Very Giving: Matt Hardy

When asked what made the former Knockouts Champion so special, the current TNA tag team champion noted how Gail Kim was one of the leaders of the women’s revolution. She was leading the Knockouts division in showing that women can have serious matches similar to men, at a time when WWE was still stuck in the divas era: