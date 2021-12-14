Matt Hardy Says WWE May Have ‘Jumped The Gun’ In Releasing Jeff Hardy

Matt Hardy addressed the status of his brother, Jeff Hardy, who was released by WWE last week, during a stream on his Twitch account.

Matt stated that he is not worried about his brother and WWE “may have jumped the gun” in releasing Jeff, who was sent home by the company after a house show in Edinburg, Texas on December 4 before ultimately releasing him on December 9th.

“Before anyone rushes to judgment, obviously they [WWE] drug tested him after all this stuff, wait until you hear the results of that and when that comes back clean then hopefully people will feel better about it. They [WWE] felt like they were backed into a corner because of his [Jeff’s] history. Even though they may have jumped the gun with this a little bit, they made a decision and it is what it is.”

Matt stated WWE did ask Jeff to go to rehab, but Jeff Jeff refused because he did not think he needed to go. “And I don’t think he did either,” Hardy stated. Fightful was the first to report that Hardy was let go and also refused help.

“Jeff is in the best place I’ve seen him in a very long time,” said Matt. “As far as the details of what went down on that evening, and in that match, I’ve talked with Jeff, I feel good about everything he said and that’s Jeff’s story to share. And he told me he will when he’s ready to.”

Matt and Reby Hardy said they have talked to Jeff about starting a Twitch channel to show off his music and art. Jeff was said to be excited to start doing Cameo video messages, and that the two would like to do more Final Deletion-style matches together.

Jeff nor WWE has yet to publicly comment on the departure, although his wife, Beth, did issue a brief statement.