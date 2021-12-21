Matt Hardy Teases New Project

Matt Hardy is teasing a new project that will start in 2022. He recently posted a short video to social media teasing this.

“In 2022 I’m starting a brand new project with a great team of people,” Hardy said. “I’m very excited to start telling some more stories and sharing some of my insight. Everyone knows I’ve led an extreme life and when it comes to wrestling, I think I’ve been a pretty extreme performer. And I feel I’m owed a lot of extreme credit for the cinematic rage after the whole Broken Universe saga. And I have a lot of extreme viewpoints and perspective on pro-wrestling and I’m very excited to start talking about these on a regular weekly basis.”

Hardy continued to say that there will be a very special announcement soon.

Matt Hardy also recently shared an update on his brother Jeff during a Twitch stream.

“Jeff is in the best place I’ve seen him in a very long time,” said Matt. “As far as the details of what went down on that evening, and in that match, I’ve talked with Jeff, I feel good about everything he said and that’s Jeff’s story to share. And he told me he will when he’s ready to.”