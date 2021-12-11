Matt Hardy Teasing Hardy Boyz Reunion

Matt Hardy is teasing a potential reunion with his brother Jeff Hardy after the latter was released from his WWE contract only days ago.

The broken one took on his Twitter earlier today and made a tweet that has got people talking about a potential Hardy Boyz reunion. He wrote: “I feel xtremely good about the future.”

I feel xtremely good about the future. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 11, 2021

Jeff Hardy was released from his WWE contract earlier this week. It happened after the high-flying star left a match in the middle during a live event and was sent home afterward.

Reports suggest that WWE officials offered to send him to rehab. The former world champion refused the offer, and as a result, he was let go.

Matt Hardy has been talking about a potential reunion with his brother in recent times. He even said that Hardy Boyz going up against an AEW team would be the ideal retirement match for him.

There is no word yet on how AEW officials feel about the WWE star due to the circumstances of his release. This tweet from Matt has certainly got people talking.

Though since Jeff Hardy was on a main roster contract, he should have a standard 90 days non-compete clause. This means fans will have to wait at least until March to see the brothers getting back together.