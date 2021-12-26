Matt Hardy On Why The Broken Character Didn’t Work In AEW

After fighting hard to win the rights of his Broken character, Matt Hardy finally got a chance to use the character with the creative freedom he desired when he signed with All Elite Wrestling in March 2020.

However, the gimmick still failed to get traction and the wrestling veteran had to switch personalities. During a recent interview with Essentially Sports, the AEW star discussed the reasoning behind it.

Hardy explained that the broken character didn’t work because of the lack of fans in the arena. He also teased the potential return of it:

“The Broken Matt Hardy Character is a very fan-driven character and it was just very hard for it to work as well as it should without having fans in the venue. Obviously, the whole world was in the midst of this pandemic.

So, we just changed courses and then I went to a more reality-based character in Money Matt and you know, we took a step back from Broken Matt. Who knows, now the fans are back, maybe you’ll see Broken Matt again down the road.”

Apart from this, Matt Hardy also talked about the backstage culture of AEW. He explained that from all the way down to Tony Khan at the very top, people in AEW have the mentality of making the product as good as they can.

The former champion claimed that everyone is allowed to feel comfortable in AEW. If you have an issue, you can talk to anyone including Tony Khan.