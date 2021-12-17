WWE Legend Mick Foley Explains What Makes Thunder Rosa Special

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley believes Thunder Rosa is a one-of-a-kind talent.

Rosa signed with AEW back in July. She had been with the NWA on a per-date deal. Once she put pen to paper with AEW, it was the biggest opportunity in her pro wrestling career.

Thunder Rosa has gained plenty of steam over the past year. She constantly gets big crowd reactions and seems to be in prime position to challenge for the AEW Women’s Championship sometime in 2022.

Thunder Rosa & The ‘It’ Factor

Mick Foley appeared on Busted Open Radio and during a chat with Mark Henry and Dave LaGreca, he detailed why he thinks Thunda Rosa is a special talent.

“She strikes me as one of those really rare people who feels it every time she’s hitting the ring, and I mean, I’d like to say I felt it every time. I didn’t.

“Ric Flair did, Terry Funk did, and it’s a short list but she’s somebody that just like, oh man, lives, breaths wrestling and she’s just a super cool person.”

In the midst of a book tour to promote his Have a Nice Day! autobiography, Foley was joined by Thunder Rosa in San Antonio. Foley knew that Rosa was a draw and that much was evident during that tour appearance.

“She killed it. I said, ‘Yeah, set up a merch table.’ So, she killed it on merch which was really nice and she also — I mean she got the big pop.

“I think that was a big reason that we had such a big house in San Antonio. We had almost 300 people on a Monday and that’s on the very high-end for my shows.

“My shows usually [do] 150 to 200 and on a Monday, even as little as three years ago, I didn’t dare do a show on Monday because I thought, ‘Oh no, no I can’t compete with Raw,’ so I really think she puts butts in seats.”

Thunder Rosa is a semi-finalist in the TBS Championship tournament. She will meet Jade Cargill and the winner will move on to the finals.

The finals of the tourney will be held on Jan. 5. This will mark the debut of Dynamite on its new home, TBS. Rampage will remain on TNT and AEW will be running quarterly specials on TNT.

