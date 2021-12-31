AEW Star Miro Dealing With An Injury (Report)

It seems Miro‘s inactivity on AEW TV boils down to an injury.

Fightful Select has reported that Miro has been dealing with a hamstring injury. Fans may have noticed that in his most recent matches, the Bulgarian bruiser had his leg taped up.

Miro hasn’t been seen in action since Nov. 13. He wrestled Bryan Danielson at the Full Gear PPV in a losing effort.

Miro was a last-minute replacement in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament after Jon Moxley was bowed out after entering an alcohol treatment program. He was able to defeat Orange Cassidy in the tourney before running into Danielson.

On the Dec. 25 episode of AEW Rampage, a video package aired of Miro having another discussion with his “God.”

“You didn’t cast me from heaven. You kept me from my home. I will return with no flaws. I will become champion to show your lack of power over me. You sit up there not because you feel power but because of your fear.

“Everyone is going to find out that redemption doesn’t come with a smile. It comes with a price. So unlike you, I will look them all in the eye. You will either feel the joy of my cruelty or the shame in yours. This is the Word of The Redeemer!”