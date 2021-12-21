Natalya Reveals She’s Been Training Liv Morgan In Her “Dungeon”

Natalya has a wrestling ring in her home and regularly helps train a lot of wrestlers in the industry. She recently noted on the Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday with Jonathan Hood show that Liv Morgan has been putting in a lot of extra time in Natalya’s “dungeon”.

“A lot of really talented men and women come and train with us, Liv Morgan being one of them. I was so proud to see Liv put her skills to the test,” Natalya said. “A lot of the things that she’s been working on in the dungeon, she did in her match last Monday with Becky Lynch as they main evented Raw, which was really cool.”

The original “Hart Family Dungeon” was opened by Natalya’s grandfather, Stu Hart, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Natalya now keeps up the family tradition along with her husband TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd).

“I am proud of Liv because she has been training with us in the dungeon,” Natalya continued. “She’s been training with us for over a year. I said to Liv, ‘it’s so cool to see.’ Because training isn’t once every six months. Training is being consistent every single week, on days that you’re tired.”

Natalya continued to mention that the wrestlers who train in her dungeon are a very special, elite group.

“She will get off the plane and come and train with me and my husband and a few of the other Superstars that come in and train with us. It’s a very special, elite group that come in and hone their craft,” Natalya said.

The amazing local artists who did our garage gym mural made this video. Thought it was so cool! Love celebrating those who paved the way and continue to do so today… @VahlMichael ? pic.twitter.com/MGUf3kYUea — Nattie (@NatbyNature) December 19, 2021

Brodie Lee Jr. (-1) Trains With Liv Morgan In Natalya’s Dungeon

Footage of Natalya’s dungeon was posted this summer when The Dark Order’s -1 (Brodie Lee Jr.) spent some time training with Liv Morgan. The ring has WWE turnbuckles and there is a cutout of Bret Hart attached to the door.

“Liv is always so patient with Brodie and they work really well together. Nattie has done a great job making sure Brodie learns how to keep himself safe, as well as whoever he works. Also, who better to learn the basics of wrestling from than a Hart?” Amanda Huber wrote on Instagram.

