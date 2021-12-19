Natalya Says Charlotte is in a “Tough Spot” in Her Career

Charlotte Flair is one of the leading athletes of not only the women’s division but all of WWE. She is always put into top storylines and marquee matches by the officials. This position in the roster often also attracts criticism from people rooting for more opportunities for fresh talent. Though Natalya who is a 14 year veteran of the women’s division herself, has a different outlook of the situation.

The Canadian star recently had an interview with Jonathan Hood on Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday. She talked about a number of things including how young talents such as Liv Morgan on Raw and Toni Storm on SmackDown are being given new opportunities. Natalya said that she is rooting for Storm to take the SmackDown women’s championship from Flair because it’s time for a change. However, she also acknowledged the perspective of The Queen:

“Charlotte Flair, I think it’s a tough spot because there’s only so much that she can do, there’s only so many places you can go. Once you’ve done it all, once you’ve main evented WrestleMania, you’ve won X amount of championships. When you have had everything and you have experienced everything, it is really really cool to watch other women rise to the occasion and get a chance.”

Natalya On Things She Is Yet To Accomplish

Natalya and Beth Phoenix

Elsewhere in the interview, Natalya was asked if there is something in the business which she still wants to accomplish. Replying to it the former SmackDown women’s champion noted how she has never won the Raw women’s championship. She also named a few opponents she would like to face:

“For me, I am currently a triple crown champion in WWE. I would like to be a grand slam champion. I would like to win the Raw women’s championship at some point in my career. There’s a ton of women that I want to work with that I’ve never had the chance to work with, like Io Shirai I’d love to work with. Indi Hartwell is somebody that I’ve kind of got my eye on. I think she’s really really talented,

Of course, my dream match right now would be against Toni Storm. Those to me are all things that I want to accomplish. I also feel like how cool would it be for Beth Phoenix and I to win the women’s tag team championships together.” said Natalya, “I think that would be so freaking cool because Beth is my best friend, also a WWE Hall Of Famer. To do that together with her would be so much fun.”

