New Championship Match Confirmed For WWE Day 1

A new match has been confirmed for the Day 1 PPV that will see Sami Zayn challenging Shinsuke Nakamura for his Intercontinental Championship.

This week’s Christmas Eve special of SmackDown featured a 12 Days of Christmas gauntlet match that included 12 contestants.

Zayn won this match and earned himself a title shot after last eliminating Ricochet. The high-flying star was Sami’s only elimination of the bout

The other participants of the match included Drew Gulak, Mansoor, Erik, Ivar, Shanky, Jinder Mahal, Sheamus, Cesaro, Angel, and Humberto.

This is the seventh match that has been announced for the upcoming Day 1 PPV. Here is the updated match card for the show:

Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Fatal 4 Way WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E

Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs Sami Zayn

Raw Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs. The Usos

Singles Match: Edge vs. The Miz

Singles Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

The inaugural Day 1 PPV will take place on Saturday, January 1, 2022, from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.