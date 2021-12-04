New Title Match Confirmed For Day 1

The Usos will be defending their SmackDown tag team championships against the duo of Kofi Kingston and King Xavier Woods at the Day 1 PPV.

These two teams have been feuding for a while. Tonight’s episode of SmackDown saw Woods facing Jey Uso in a singles match.

Before the match started, Woods brought back Kingston. Kofi had taken a few weeks off to be with his wife as they welcomed their third child.

The match ended in a DQ when Jimmy interfered in the bout. The New Day attacked the twin brothers after the bell and they beat Jimmy until Jey pulled him out.

Then in a later backstage segment, the New Day called in Kayla Braxton to deliver some news. They revealed that they will be challenging The Usos for their titles at the upcoming event.

This is the second match that has been announced for the Inaugural PPV. The company previously confirmed that Big E will be defending his WWE championship in a triple threat match against Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens at the show.

Day 1 is going to be WWE’s first PPV event to take place on new year’s day. It will be held live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on January 1, 2021.