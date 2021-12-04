NWA Hard Times 2: Full Card, How to Order, Tickets

The National Wrestling Alliance presents NWA Hard Times 2 on Saturday, December 4th from GPB Studios in Atlanta, GA. The event will stream on FITE pay-per-view.
NWA President Billy Corgan has announced the complete lineup for this historic event. In addition to the full match card, there are also a few newsworthy items to report:
- The NWA is bringing back the Junior Heavyweight championship, a title that was first introduced in 1945.
- The Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships will be defended on the show
- Mick Foley will be in attendance as a special guest
Hard Times 2 Matches
The following is the complete match card for NWA Hard Times 2:
- NWA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch vs. Mike Knox
- NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille vs. Melina
- NWA Television Champion Tyrus vs. Cyon in a No Time Limit, No DQ match. Pope will serve as the special guest referee.
- Nick Aldis vs. Thom Latimer in a Grudge Match.
- NWA National Champion Chris Adonis vs. Judais with James Mitchell
- World Tag Team Champions La Rebellion vs. The End
- Women’s World Tag Champions The Hex vs. vs. Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn vs. Natalia Markova & Lady Frost [Update: Lady Frost has been pulled from the PPV.]
- Mickie James vs. Kiera Hogan
- Colby Corino vs. Doug Williams
- Austin Aries vs. Rhett Titus (Junior Heavyweight Qualifying Match)
- 12-Man NWA Junior Heavyweight Qualifying Gauntlet for the returning NWA Junior Heavyweight Title.
- ROH World Tag Team Champions OGK vs. Aron Stevens & Kratos
Plus, there will be a special appearance by hardcore legend Mick Foley and an in-ring tribute to women’s wrestling legend, Jazz.
If you’re in the Atlanta area, tickets are still on sale for Hard Times 2 at Eventbrite.