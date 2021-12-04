NWA Hard Times 2: Full Card, How to Order, Tickets

The National Wrestling Alliance presents NWA Hard Times 2 on Saturday, December 4th from GPB Studios in Atlanta, GA. The event will stream on FITE pay-per-view.

NWA President Billy Corgan has announced the complete lineup for this historic event. In addition to the full match card, there are also a few newsworthy items to report:

The NWA is bringing back the Junior Heavyweight championship, a title that was first introduced in 1945.

The Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships will be defended on the show

Mick Foley will be in attendance as a special guest

Really looking forward to being part of the @NWA #HardTimes2

Hard Times 2 Matches

The following is the complete match card for NWA Hard Times 2:

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch vs. Mike Knox

NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille vs. Melina

NWA Television Champion Tyrus vs. Cyon in a No Time Limit, No DQ match. Pope will serve as the special guest referee.

Nick Aldis vs. Thom Latimer in a Grudge Match.

NWA National Champion Chris Adonis vs. Judais with James Mitchell

World Tag Team Champions La Rebellion vs. The End

Women’s World Tag Champions The Hex vs. vs. Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn vs. Natalia Markova & Lady Frost [Update: Lady Frost has been pulled from the PPV.]

Mickie James vs. Kiera Hogan

Colby Corino vs. Doug Williams

Austin Aries vs. Rhett Titus (Junior Heavyweight Qualifying Match)

12-Man NWA Junior Heavyweight Qualifying Gauntlet for the returning NWA Junior Heavyweight Title.

ROH World Tag Team Champions OGK vs. Aron Stevens & Kratos

Plus, there will be a special appearance by hardcore legend Mick Foley and an in-ring tribute to women’s wrestling legend, Jazz.

If you’re in the Atlanta area, tickets are still on sale for Hard Times 2 at Eventbrite.