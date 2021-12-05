NWA presented the Hard Times 2 PPV from the GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia tonight. The event featured several highlight moments.
The show saw the current NWA heavyweight champion Trevor Murdoch retaining his title against Mike Knox in a singles match while Chris Adonis retained the national heavyweight title against Judais in a one on one encounter.
NWA titles were not the only championships defended during the event. Both the Impact Knockouts title and ROH tag team titles were put on the line as well.
The show also featured surprise appearances from a number of former WWE stars including Matt Cardona among others. Here are the quick results of the PPV:
NWA Hard Times 2 Quick Results:
- NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch defeated Mike Knox
- NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille defeated Melina
- Fatal Four Wat Match For NWA Women’s World Tag Team Championship: The Hex defeated Missa Kate & Natalia Markova and Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn and Paola Blaze & Jennacide
- Qualifying Gauntlet Match For NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide defeated Alex Taylor, Ariya Daivari, CW Anderson, Darius Lockhart, Jeremiah Plunkett, Jamie Stanley, Kerry Morton, Luke Hawx, PJ Hawx, Sal Rinauro, Victor Benjamin, and Ricky Morton
- Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James defeated Kiera Hogan
- ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: OGK defeated Aron Stevens & Kratos
- No DQ, No Time Limit NWA World Television Championship Match: Tyrus defeated Cyon
- NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebelión’s Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450 defeated The End’s Odinson and Parrow
- NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Chris Adonis (c) defeated Judais
- Singles Match: Matthew Mims defeated Jax Dane
- Singles Match: Austin Aries defeated Rhett Titus
- Singles Match: Nick Aldis defeated Thom Latimer
- Singles Match: Colby Corino defeated Doug Williams