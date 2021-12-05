NWA presented the Hard Times 2 PPV from the GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia tonight. The event featured several highlight moments.

The show saw the current NWA heavyweight champion Trevor Murdoch retaining his title against Mike Knox in a singles match while Chris Adonis retained the national heavyweight title against Judais in a one on one encounter.

NWA titles were not the only championships defended during the event. Both the Impact Knockouts title and ROH tag team titles were put on the line as well.

The show also featured surprise appearances from a number of former WWE stars including Matt Cardona among others. Here are the quick results of the PPV:

NWA Hard Times 2 Quick Results: