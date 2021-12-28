Update On Omos Missing RAW

Omos was scheduled to face AJ Styles on last night’s RAW from Detroit. The match didn’t happen, however. Instead, Styles faced and defeated Apollo Crews. According to a report from PW Insider, Omos did travel to Detroit for the show.

Omos was not backstage as RAW was taking place, however. Rather, he had been sent home earlier in the day. No reason was given for his absence on television and it is not clear what led to him being sent home. Omos had previously performed on WWE‘s live event in Madison Square Garden on December 26th.

Omos is a talented young man with a lot to learn. I plan on teaching him multiple lessons tonight on #WWERaw.



Last #WWERaw of the year TONIGHT on @USA_Network! @WWE https://t.co/Sw8dPQReJL — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) December 27, 2021

WWE has had numerous Superstars out of action as of late. The speculation is that these absences are due to health and safety protocols regarding COVID-19 but that cannot be confirmed. Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Big E, and Roman Reigns all missed WWE live events recently. Lynch, Rollins, Belair, Lashley, and Big E were not in person on last night’s RAW broadcast but did send in videos. Kevin Owens was not pulled from the recent live events, however, and is the one person from the 4-way match at Day 1 who was live on RAW last night.

Omos has been on the main roster a little over a year, mainly associating with AJ Styles. The duo are former RAW tag-team champions. Omos also won the 25-man battle royal at Survivor Series this year.