Original Plans For SmackDown Main Event

While the audience generally praised this week’s episode of SmackDown, it was still one of those shows which was being written and re-written till the last minute.

According to reports from Fightful select, the segment between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns was not going to close the show in the original draft.

The match between The Usos and The New Day which took place just before the Lesnar segment was originally going to be the main event of SmackDown.

The promo with Reigns was scheduled to open the show until Friday afternoon. A sit-down interview with Brock Lesnar was supposed to follow it later but it got nixed.

The tag team match which saw Shotzi Blackheart teaming with Charlotte Flair to face Toni Storm and Sasha Banks was planned to be the main event of next week’s Christmas Eve special of SmackDown.

The match ended up serving as an opener for this week’s episode of the blue branded show. It saw Storm picking up a big win by pinning Flair.

Next week’s taped episode of SmackDown will now see Charlotte Flair defending her SmackDown women’s championship against Storm. You can check out the spoilers for the show here.