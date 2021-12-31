Potential Reason Behind Toni Storm’s WWE Departure

The WWE departure of Toni Storm has been a puzzling topic for fans, especially after it was reported that the former NXT UK star was the one who asked for her release.

There have been lots of theories going around as to why the former NXT UK women’s champion made the decision to leave the promotion despite her program with SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair.

Dave Meltzer recently provided some updates on the situation. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, he said “As far as her reasons and why she left, the only thing I heard was burnout essentially.”

Meltzer couldn’t provide any further details on her release, so it’s hard to say what provisions the officials put on her while granting the request.

Toni Storm joined WWE in 2017 and she had a good run in NXT. Though she had recently opened up about her frustrations with the lack of opportunity after being called up to the main roster in July.

She worked the recent Live Event from Washington, DC. Charlotte Flair successfully defended the SmackDown women’s championship on the show in a triple threat match also involving Sasha Banks.

Storm flew herself home after the event and later asked for her release. Though reports suggest that her request had nothing to do with anything that happened at the event.